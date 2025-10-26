Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2025 11:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2025 11:55 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    യൂ​സ​ഫ്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. റൂ​വി സൂ​ഖ് ലു​ലു​വി​ന് സ​മീ​പം കോ​ഫി ഷോ​പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന യൂ​സ​ഫ് പൈ​വ​ളി​ഗ​യാ​ണ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ഹൃ​ദ​യ​സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​മാ​സ​മാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. പ​രി​യാ​രം മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ല്‍ കോ​ള​ജി​ല്‍ ചി​കി​ത്സ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ വി​ശ്ര​മി​ക്ക​െ​വ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഹ​ഫ്‌​സ. മ​ക്ക​ള്‍: അ​ഹ്‌​നാ​ഫ്, ഫാ​ത്വി​മ, അ​ന്‍ഫ.

    TAGS:Oman NewsKasargod nativeexpatriate diedgulf news malayalam
