Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 July 2024 6:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 July 2024 6:24 AM GMT

    മ​ത്ര​യി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ​കാ​ല പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ള്‍ നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​രാ​യി

    മ​ത്ര​യി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ​കാ​ല പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ള്‍ നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​രാ​യി
    മ​ഹ​മൂ​ദ്, കെ.​പി. ബ​ഷീ​ർ

    മ​ത്ര: ദീ​ര്‍ഘ​കാ​ലം മ​ത്ര സൂ​ഖി​ലെ ചെ​രിപ്പ് വ്യാ​പാ​രി​യും സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഉ​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​സ്ലാ​മി​ക് ബു​ക്ക് ഷോ​പ്പി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് അ​രി​യി​ല്‍ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ഹ​മൂ​ദ് (മൗ​ലാ​ര്‍ ഹാ​ജി​ക്ക) അ​പ്പ​ക്ക​ന്‍ നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    മ​ത്ര​ഗോ​ള്‍ഡ് സൂ​ഖി​ല്‍ ക​ഫ്റ്റീ​രി​യ ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന ക​ണ്ണൂ​ര്‍ അ​ത്താ​ഴ​ക്കു​ന്ന് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കെ.​പി.​ബ​ഷീ​റും നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ മ​ര​ിച്ചു. മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന റ​ഫീ​ഖ്, റ​മീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​ക്ക​ൾ.

    TAGS:obitnews
    News Summary - The early migrants of Matra died
