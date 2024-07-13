Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 July 2024 6:05 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 July 2024 6:05 AM GMT
ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് സംസ്കരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - The dead body of Alappuzha native was brought home and cremated
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ച ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചു സംസ്കരിച്ചു. കൃഷ്ണപുരം നടക്കാവ് ചെമ്പകപ്പള്ളിൽ ശ്യാം ശശിധരന്റെ ( 32) മൃതദേഹമാണ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ സംസ്കരിച്ചത്. സന്ദർശന വിസയിലെത്തിയ ഇദ്ദേഹം ഒമാനിലെ ബഹ്ലയിൽ മരണപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. സേവാ മസ്കത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് മൃതദേഹം മസ്കത്തിൽനിന്ന് വിമാന മാർഗം കൊച്ചിയിലെത്തിച്ചത്.
