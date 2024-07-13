Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 July 2024 6:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 July 2024 6:05 AM GMT

    ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച്​ സം​സ്ക​രി​ച്ചു

    ശ്യാം ​ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ൻ
    ശ്യാം ​

    ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ൻ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ മ​രിച്ച​​ ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു സം​സ്ക​രി​ച്ചു. കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പു​രം ന​ട​ക്കാ​വ് ചെ​മ്പ​ക​പ്പ​ള്ളി​ൽ ശ്യാം ​ശ​ശി​ധ​ര​ന്‍റെ ( 32) മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​മാ​ണ്​ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വീ​ട്ടു​വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ സം​സ്ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന വി​സ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ ബ​ഹ്​​ല​യി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സേ​വാ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ വി​മാ​ന മാ​ർ​ഗം കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman NewsObituary News
    News Summary - The dead body of Alappuzha native was brought home and cremated
