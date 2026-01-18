Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Jan 2026 10:54 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jan 2026 10:54 AM IST
സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കിtext_fields
നിസ്വ: നിസ്വ വിലായത്തിലെ നിരവധി വ്യാപാര സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽ തീപടർന്നത് പരിഭ്രാന്തി പരത്തി. തുടർന്ന് ദാഖിലിയ്യ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി (സി.ഡി.എ.എ) സംഘം എത്തി തീ പൂർണമായും നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആളപായമൊന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
