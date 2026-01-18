Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2026 10:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2026 10:54 AM IST

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി തീ ​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി തീ ​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി
    നിസ്‍വയിൽ കടകളിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം സി.ഡി.എ.എ സംഘം അണക്കുന്നു

    നി​സ്‍വ: നി​സ്‍വ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ നി​ര​വ​ധി വ്യാ​പാ​ര സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തീ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​ത് പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്തി പ​ര​ത്തി. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ്യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ) സം​ഘം എ​ത്തി തീ ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.


