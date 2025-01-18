Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 12:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 12:55 PM IST

    സു​ഹാ​റി​ലെ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ അ​റ​വു​ശാ​ല ഇ​ന്നുമു​ത​ൽ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ഹാ​റി​ലെ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ അ​റ​വു​ശാ​ല ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഈ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ ചു​റ്റു​വ​ട്ട​ത്തു​ള്ള മ​റ്റു അ​റ​വു​ശാ​ല​ക​ളു​ടെ സേ​വ​നം പ്ര​യോ​ജ​ന​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsslaughterhouseClosed
    News Summary - The Central Slaughterhouse in Suhar will be closed from today
