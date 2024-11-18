Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 6:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 6:13 AM GMT

    കെ​ട്ടി​ടം ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന് ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്​

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കെ​ട്ടി​ടം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു​വീ​ണ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​സ്സാ​ര പ​രി​​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വസം മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം.

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്ക് അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ശേ​ഷം പി​ന്നീ​ട് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​റ്റു കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsBuilding Collapsed
    News Summary - The building collapsed and one person was injured
