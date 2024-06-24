Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:13 AM GMT

    ഗാ​ല​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; 80 പേ​രെ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​രെ​ന്ന്​ സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ
    ഗാ​ല​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; 80 പേ​രെ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഗാ​ല ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്​ അ​ണ​ക്കാ​നാ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ്​ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഗാ​ല​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. 80പേ​രെ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഗാ​ല ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വം. തീ​പി​ട​ിത്ത​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ്​ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. ര​ക്ഷപ്പെട്ട എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രു​ടെ​യും ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ്​ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsFire
    News Summary - The building caught fire
