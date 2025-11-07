Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    7 Nov 2025 8:40 AM IST
    7 Nov 2025 8:40 AM IST

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യ​ിലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യ​ിലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു
    ദോ​ഫാ​റി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യ​ിലേ​ക്ക്

    മാ​റ്റു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ദോ​ഫാ​റി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യ​ിലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് റോ​യ​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​​ഫോ​ഴ്സ്

    ഓ​ഫ് ഒ​മാ​ൻ.

    ദോ​ഫാ​റി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തിൽ​പെ​ട്ട​യ​ാളെ മ​ക്ഷി​ൻ​ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സു​ൽത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലേക്കാ​ണ് മാ​റ്റി​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    helicopterhospitalVictimAccidents
    News Summary - The accident victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter
