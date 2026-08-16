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Posted Ondate_range 16 Aug 2026 6:15 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Aug 2026 6:15 PM IST
തണൽ സലാല കുടുംബ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Thanal Salalah family reunion organized
സലാല: ജീവകാരുണ്യ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ തണൽ സലാല കുടുംബ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. സിൽവർ ഡയമണ്ട് ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന സംഗമത്തിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് എ.കെ. കലാധരൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. രക്ഷാധികാരി ഡോ. കെ. സനാതനൻ , ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി എ പി കരുണൻ, ആഷിഖ് അഹമ്മദ്, ദീപക് എൻ.എസ് , ഇഖ്ബാൽ എം എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. വിവിധ കലാ പരിപാടികൾ നടന്നു. ദേവിക ഗോപകുമാർ അവതാരിക ആയിരുന്നു.
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