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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതണൽ സലാല കുടുംബ സംഗമം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Aug 2026 6:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Aug 2026 6:15 PM IST

    തണൽ സലാല കുടുംബ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

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    തണൽ സലാല കുടുംബ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
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    സലാല: ജീവകാരുണ്യ കൂട്ടായ്‌മയായ തണൽ സലാല കുടുംബ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. സിൽവർ ഡയമണ്ട്‌ ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന സംഗമത്തിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ്‌ എ.കെ. കലാധരൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. രക്ഷാധികാരി ഡോ. കെ. സനാതനൻ , ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി എ പി കരുണൻ, ആഷിഖ് അഹമ്മദ്, ദീപക് എൻ.എസ് , ഇഖ്ബാൽ എം എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. വിവിധ കലാ പരിപാടികൾ നടന്നു. ദേവിക ഗോപകുമാർ അവതാരിക ആയിരുന്നു.

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    TAGS:THANALFamily ReunionOman
    News Summary - Thanal Salalah family reunion organized
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