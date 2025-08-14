Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2025 3:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2025 3:16 PM IST

    തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
    cancel

    സുഹാർ: തലശ്ശേരി സ്വ​ദേശിയായ യുവാവിനെ സുഹാറിലെ ഹംബാറിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. ഗോപാൽപ്പേട്ട തഫ്രേൽ നഗർ സ്വദേശിയായ ഷാൻറെക്സ് സാംസണിനെ ( 27 ) ആണ് താമസിക്കുന്ന മുറിയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടത്. അംബാറിലെ സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: അനഘ. പിതാവ്: സാംസൺ. മാതാവ്: നിർമല.

    മൃതദേഹം സുഹാർ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ThalasseryOman Newspravasi deathgcc news
    News Summary - Thalassery native found dead at his residence in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X