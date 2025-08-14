തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2025 3:16 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2025 3:16 PM IST
തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Thalassery native found dead at his residence in Oman
സുഹാർ: തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവിനെ സുഹാറിലെ ഹംബാറിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. ഗോപാൽപ്പേട്ട തഫ്രേൽ നഗർ സ്വദേശിയായ ഷാൻറെക്സ് സാംസണിനെ ( 27 ) ആണ് താമസിക്കുന്ന മുറിയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടത്. അംബാറിലെ സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: അനഘ. പിതാവ്: സാംസൺ. മാതാവ്: നിർമല.
മൃതദേഹം സുഹാർ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
