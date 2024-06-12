Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 1:12 AM GMT
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 1:12 AM GMT

    വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ താ​പ​നി​ല ഉ​യ​രും

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഈ ​വ​രു​ന്ന വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ​ദി​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ വി​വി​ധ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ താ​പ​നി​ല ഉ​യ​രാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന്​ ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ല​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 40 മു​ത​ൽ 45 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സ് ​വ​രെ ചൂ​ട്​ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ടേ​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന്​ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​ട​ലി​നോ​ട് ചേ​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള തീ​ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ദാ​ഹി​റ, അ​ൽ വു​സ്ത, ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ഇ​തി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഘാ​തം ഏ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman Newstemperatureweekend
    News Summary - temperature rise during weekend
