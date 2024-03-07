Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 March 2024 6:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 March 2024 6:07 AM GMT
തെലങ്കാന സ്വദേശിനി മത്രയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Telengana native found dead in Matra
മത്ര: ഹൈദരാബാദ് തെലങ്കാന സ്വദേശിനിയെ മരിച്ചനിലയില് കണ്ടെത്തി. തെലങ്കാന ബലാപുര് ഷഹീര് നഗര് സ്വദേശിനിയായ ഖദീജ ബീഗത്തെയാണ് (41) മത്ര വോഷല് ഒമാന് ഹൗസിനു സമീപം മരിച്ച നിലയില് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. പിതാവ്: ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഗൗസ്. മാതാവ്: ശരീഫ ബീവി. ഭർത്താവ്: സമിയുല്ല ഖാൻ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story