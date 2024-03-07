Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 7 March 2024 6:07 AM GMT
    date_range 7 March 2024 6:07 AM GMT

    തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    Khadeeja beegum
    ഖ​ദീ​ജ ബീ​ഗം

    മ​ത്ര: ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ് തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യെ മ​രി​ച്ച‌​നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന ബ​ലാ​പു​ര്‍ ഷ​ഹീ​ര്‍ ന​ഗ​ര്‍ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യാ​യ ഖ​ദീ​ജ ബീ​ഗ​ത്തെ​യാ​ണ് (41) മ​ത്ര വോ​ഷ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ ഹൗ​സി​നു സ​മീ​പം മ​രി​ച്ച‌ നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. പി​താ​വ്​: ശൈ​ഖ്​ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ഗൗ​സ്. മാ​താ​വ്​: ശ​രീ​ഫ ബീ​വി. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്​: സ​മി​യു​ല്ല ഖാ​ൻ.

    TAGS:Oman Newsdeath newsWoman
    News Summary - Telengana native found dead in Matra
