Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    20 Jan 2025 1:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    20 Jan 2025 1:00 PM IST

    ബ​ർ​ക്ക പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന സേ​വ​നം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    ബ​ർ​ക്ക പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന സേ​വ​നം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക്, ബ​ർ​ക്ക പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ സേ​വ​ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന സേ​വ​നം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി അി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യും വാ​ഹ​ന സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ളി​ൽ പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി സ​ർ​വി​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ണ്ണ​മാ​യും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ക്ഷ​മ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Oman NewsTechnical InspectionBarka Police Station
    News Summary - Technical Inspection Service Resumed at Barka Police Station
