Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    8 Dec 2025 1:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    8 Dec 2025 1:24 PM IST

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ടാ​ക്‌​സി ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ മാ​റ്റം

    ലെ​വ​ല്‍ സീ​റോ​യി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ടാ​ക്സി സ​ര്‍വി​സു​ക​ള്‍ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ടാ​ക്‌​സി ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ മാ​റ്റം വ​രു​ത്തി ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ എ​യ​ര്‍പോ​ര്‍ട്ട്‌​സ്. ലെ​വ​ൽ സീ​റോ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​നി മു​ത​ല്‍ ടാ​ക്സി സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തേ​ണ്ട​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പൊ​തു​ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സാ​യ മു​വാ​സ​ലാ​ത്ത് ട്രാ​ന്‍സ്‌​പോ​ര്‍ട്ട് ക​മ്പ​നി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ബ​സു​ക​ള്‍ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ട് ഫ്‌​ളോ​റി​ലെ ബ​സ് സ്‌​റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലോ എ​യ​ര്‍പോ​ര്‍ട്ട് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് പു​റ​ത്തെ ലെ​വ​ല്‍ ഒ​ന്നി​ൽ​നി​ന്നോ ല​ഭി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Taxi services will start from level zero
