Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2026 1:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2026 1:21 PM IST

    മലേഷ്യൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായി ചർച്ച നടത്തി

    മലേഷ്യൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായി ചർച്ച നടത്തി
    മസ്‌കത്ത്: ഒമാൻ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി സയ്യിദ് ബദർ ബിൻ ഹമദ് അൽ ബുസൈദി, മലേഷ്യൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അൻവർ ഇബ്രാഹിമുമായി ടെലിഫോണിൽ സംസാരിച്ചു. നിലവിലെ പ്രാദേശിക സംഘർഷ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടാണ് ഇരുവരും അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ കൈമാറിയത്.

    TAGS:newsmalaysian prime ministerOman
