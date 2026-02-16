Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക​പ്പ്: അ​ൽന​ഹ്ദ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​ർ

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക​പ്പ്: അ​ൽന​ഹ്ദ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​ർ
    സുൽത്താൻസ് കപ്പിൽ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായ അൽ നഹ്ദ ക്ലബിന് ട്രോഫി കൈമാറുന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക​പ്പി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ്ബി​നെ ര​ണ്ടു ഗോ​ളി​ന് പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി അ​ൽ ന​ഹ്ദ ക്ല​ബ്ബ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി.ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ലെ സു​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഫൈ​ന​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രം അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി​യ​ത്. മ​ന്ത്രി​യും മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റു​മാ​യ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ബി​ലാ​റ​ബ് ശെ​ഹ​തം ബി​ൻ സ​ഈ​ദ് ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. 2025/2026 കാ​യി​ക സീ​സ​ണി​ന്റെ സ​മാ​പ​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഈ ​മ​ത്സ​രം. സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:gulfnewgulfnewsOman
