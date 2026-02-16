Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Feb 2026 10:30 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Feb 2026 10:30 AM IST
സുൽത്താൻസ് ഫുട്ബാൾ കപ്പ്: അൽനഹ്ദ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാർtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Sultan's Football Cup: Al-Nahda are the champions
മസ്കത്ത്: സുൽത്താൻസ് ഫുട്ബാൾ കപ്പിൽ ഒമാൻ ക്ലബ്ബിനെ രണ്ടു ഗോളിന് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി അൽ നഹ്ദ ക്ലബ്ബ് ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായി.ബൗഷറിലെ സുത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലാണ് ഫൈനൽ മത്സരം അരങ്ങേറിയത്. മന്ത്രിയും മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറുമായ സയ്യിദ് ബിലാറബ് ശെഹതം ബിൻ സഈദ് ഫൈനലിൽ മുഖ്യാതിഥിയായി പങ്കെടുത്തു. 2025/2026 കായിക സീസണിന്റെ സമാപനമായിരുന്നു ഈ മത്സരം. സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ പ്രവേശനം സൗജന്യമായിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story