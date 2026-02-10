ജപ്പാൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക് സുൽത്താന്റെ അഭിനന്ദന സന്ദേശം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Feb 2026 3:15 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Feb 2026 3:15 PM IST
ജപ്പാൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക് സുൽത്താന്റെ അഭിനന്ദന സന്ദേശംtext_fields
News Summary - Sultan's congratulatory message to Japanese Prime Minister
മസ്കത്ത്: ജപ്പാൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട സനേ ടകൈചിക്ക് ഒമാൻ ഭരണാധികാരി സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിക് അഭിനന്ദന സന്ദേശം അയച്ചു. ജപ്പാൻ സർക്കാറിനെയും ജനതയെയും കൂടുതൽ പുരോഗതിയിലേക്കും വികസനത്തിലേക്കും നയിക്കുന്നതിൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക് വിജയാശംസകൾ നേർന്ന സുൽത്താൻ, വിജയത്തിൽ ഹൃദയംഗമമായ അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ഇരു സൗഹൃദ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലെയും പങ്കാളിത്തവും സഹകരണവും തുടർന്നും സമൃദ്ധമാകട്ടെയെന്നും സുൽത്താൻ സന്ദേശത്തിൽ ആശംസ അറിയിച്ചു.
