Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2024 3:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2024 3:22 AM GMT

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹി​ജ്​​റ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ​ നേ​ർ​ന്നു

    Hijra New Year,
    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഹി​ജ്​​റ പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തോ​ട​നു​​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ്​ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​ലു​ട​നീ​ളം സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​നും സ​മൃ​ദ്ധി​ക്കും സൗ​ഹാ​ർ​ദ​ത്തി​നും വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള ഹൃ​ദ​യം​ഗ​മ​മാ​യ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക​ളും അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ അ​റ​ബ്, ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​​ന്ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ൽ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Hijra New YearSultan Haitham bin Tariq
    News Summary - Sultanate of Oman on Hijra New Year Haitham bin Tariq
