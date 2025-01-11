Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    11 Jan 2025 12:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    11 Jan 2025 12:46 PM IST

    305 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ മോ​ച​നം ന​ൽ​കി

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി 305 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ് മോ​ച​നം ന​ൽ​കി. വി​വി​ധ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി ശി​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളും വി​​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ മാ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    News Summary - Sultan released 305 prisoners
