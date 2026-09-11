ഒമ്പത് അംബാസഡർമാരുടെ അധികാരപത്രം സ്വീകരിച്ച് സുൽത്താൻ

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ഒമ്പത് അംബാസഡർമാരുടെ അധികാരപത്രം സ്വീകരിച്ച് സുൽത്താൻtext_fields
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News Summary - Sultan receives credentials of nine ambassadors
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാൻ സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖ് ഒമ്പത് രാജ്യങ്ങളുടെ പുതിയ അംബാസഡർമാരുടെ അധികാരപത്രം സ്വീകരിച്ചു. സലാലയിലെ അൽ ഹുസ്ൻ പാലസിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിലാണ് അംബാസഡർമാർ അധികാരപത്രങ്ങൾ സമർപ്പിച്ചത്.
ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ പ്രശാന്ത് പിസെക്ക് പുറമെ, ടാൻസാനിയ, താജിക്കിസ്ഥാൻ, ദക്ഷിണ കൊറിയ, മലേഷ്യ, സ്വിറ്റ്സർലൻഡ്, ബ്രസീൽ, ജർമനി, ഇന്തോനേഷ്യ എന്നീ രാജ്യങ്ങളുടെ അംബാസഡർമാരാണ് സുൽത്താനു മുന്നിൽ അധികാരപത്രം സമർപ്പിച്ചത്.
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