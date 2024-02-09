Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    9 Feb 2024 4:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    9 Feb 2024 4:54 AM GMT

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഇം​ഗ്ല​ണ്ടി​ൽ

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഇം​ഗ്ല​ണ്ടി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ്​ ഇം​ഗ്ല​ണ്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ തി​രി​ച്ചു. ഏ​താ​നും ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ്​ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഇം​ഗ്ല​ണ്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു​ തി​രി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:EnglandSultanOman
