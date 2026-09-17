Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബോട്സ്വാനയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബോട്സ്വാനയിൽ
    cancel

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: ഒമാൻ സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖ് രണ്ട് ദിവസത്തെ ഔദ്യോഗിക സന്ദർശനത്തിനായി ബുധനാഴ്ച ബോട്സ്വാനയിലെത്തി. ബോട്സ്വാന പ്രസിഡന്റ് ദുമാ ഗിഡിയൻ ബോക്കോ സുൽത്താനെ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. ഒമാനും ബോട്സ്വാനയും തമ്മിലുള്ള സൗഹൃദ ബന്ധം ശക്തമാക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ്സന്ദർശനം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Sultan Haitham in Botswana
    Next Story
    X