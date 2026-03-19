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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഒമാനിൽ പ്രവാസികളടക്കം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2026 5:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2026 5:39 PM IST

    ഒമാനിൽ പ്രവാസികളടക്കം 350 തടവുകാർക്ക് പൊതുമാപ്പ് നൽകി സുൽത്താൻ

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    Sultan grants amnesty to 350 prisoners in Oman
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    മസ്കത്ത്: ഈദുൽ ഫിത്വറിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് സുൽത്താനേറ്റിലുടനീളം നിരവധി തടവുകാർക്ക് പ്രത്യേക രാജകീയ മാപ്പ് അനുവദിച്ചതായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻശപാലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) അറിയിച്ചു. തടവുകാരുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങളുടെ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളും അഭ്യർഥനയും കൂടി പരിഗണിച്ചാണ് തീരുമാനം.

    വിവിധ കേസുകളിൽ ശിക്ഷ അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന ഏകദേശം 350 തടവുകാർക്ക് പ്രയോജനപ്പെടും. ഒമാനി പൗരന്മാരും വിദേശികളുമായ തടവുകാർ ഇതിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:amnestysultanOman
    News Summary - Sultan grants amnesty to 350 prisoners in Oman
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