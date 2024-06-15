Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    15 Jun 2024 8:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 8:34 AM GMT

    സുൽത്താൻ പെരുന്നാൾ ആശംസകൾ ​കൈമാറി

    oman sulthan
    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഒ​മാ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ്​ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി.

    അ​റ​ബ്, ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ രാ​ജാ​ക്ക​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കും നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മാ​ണ്​ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്.

