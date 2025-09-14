Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    14 Sept 2025 9:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Sept 2025 9:38 AM IST

    സു​ഹാ​ർ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    സു​ഹാ​ർ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    സു​ഹാ​ർ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    സു​ഹാ​ർ: സു​ഹാ​ർ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യും ലൈ​ഫ് ലൈ​ൻ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സു​ഹാ​ർ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രു​ടെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ര​ക്ത ദാ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി കാ​ർ​ഡി​യോ​ള​ജി ഡോ​ക്‌​ട​ർ ക​ൺ​സ​ൽ​ട്ടേ​ഷ​നും ഹൈ​റ്റ്,‌ വെ​യ്റ്റ്‌ -ബി.​എം.​ഐ, ഇ.​സി.​ജി, ബി.​പി, ഷു​ഗ​ർ ചെ​ക്ക​പ്പ് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    സു​ഹാ​ർ ലു​ലു മാ​ൾ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളും വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി​യാ​ളു​ക​ൾ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampSuhar KMCC
    News Summary - Suhar KMCC organizes blood donation camp
