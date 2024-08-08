Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 6:59 AM GMT
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 6:59 AM GMT

    സു​ഹാ​ർ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    blood donation
    സു​ഹാ​ർ: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യും ലൈ​ഫ് ലൈ​ന്‍ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീട്ട് മൂ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ സു​ഹാ​ർ ലു​ലു ഹൈ​പ്പ​ര്‍ മാ​ര്‍ക്ക​റ്റി​ലെ ര​ണ്ടാം നി​ല​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ക്കും. സു​ഹാ​ർ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രു​ടെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ക്യാ​മ്പി​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യി സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:KMCCOman NewsBlood Donation Camp
    News Summary - Suhar KMCC Blood Donation Camp on Friday
