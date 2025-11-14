Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    14 Nov 2025 10:55 AM IST
    14 Nov 2025 10:55 AM IST

    സു​ഹാ​ർ എ​ന്റ​ർ​ടൈ​ൻ​മെ​ന്റ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു

    സു​ഹാ​ർ എ​ന്റ​ർ​ടൈ​ൻ​മെ​ന്റ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു
    സു​ഹാ​ർ എ​ന്റ​ർ​ടൈ​ൻ​മെ​ന്റ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സു​ഹാ​ർ എ​ന്റ​ർ​ടൈ​ൻ​മെ​ന്റ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    നാ​ലാ​മ​ത് സു​ഹാ​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യു​ള്ള അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക്കാ​യി ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 21 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

