Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2025 11:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2025 11:41 AM IST

    സു​ഹാ​ര്‍ കോ​ര്‍ണീ​ഷ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍

    സു​ഹാ​ര്‍ കോ​ര്‍ണീ​ഷ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍
    സു​ഹാ​ർ കോ​ര്‍ണി​ഷ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം

    സു​ഹാ​ര്‍: സു​ഹാ​ർ കോ​ര്‍ണി​ഷ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച്ച സൂ​ഖി​ന​ക​ത്തെ ഫാം ​ഹൗ​സി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ വി​രു​ന്നി​ല്‍ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും അ​ട​ക്കം 250 ഓ​ളം പേ​ര്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ത​മ്പാ​ന്‍ ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ, ജ​യ​ന്‍ എ​ട​പ്പ​റ്റ, ഷ​ഫീ​ക്, ലി​ഗേ​ഷ്, മ​ണി​ക​ണ്ഠ​ന്‍, ജാ​സ്മി​ന്‍, ഹാ​ഷി​ഫ്, സൂ​ര​ജ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    TAGS:Oman Newsifthar meet
