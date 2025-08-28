Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Aug 2025 12:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Aug 2025 12:34 PM IST

    സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്കി​ന് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യപ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്കി​ന് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യപ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    സ​ലാ​ല: മു​പ്പ​ത്തി​യ​ഞ്ച് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ, കാ​യി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ നി​റ​സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക് സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ന് പി. ​സി. എ​ഫ് സ​ലാ​ല യാ​ത്ര​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.പ്ര​സി​ഡെ​ന്‍റ് റ​സാ​ഖ് ചാ​ലി​ശേ​രി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ പ​യ്യോ​ളി, യു​സ​ഫ് കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, വാ​പ്പു വ​ല്ല​പ്പു​ഴ ,റ​ഹു​ഫ്. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം വേ​ളം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman NewsFarewellpcfgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Sudhakaran Olympic got farewell
