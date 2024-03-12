Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2024 6:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2024 6:46 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ അ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ക​ട​നം​; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ അ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ക​ട​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്​​തു. സു​ഹാ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ തു​റൈ​ഫ് ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ര​ണ്ട്​ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​ൻ​മാ​രെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. അ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യതായി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    

    TAGS:Crime NewsOman NewsVehicle Stund
    News Summary - Stund with vehicles- Two people are under arrest
