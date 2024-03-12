Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 March 2024 6:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 March 2024 6:46 AM GMT
വാഹനങ്ങൾകൊണ്ട് അഭ്യാസ പ്രകടനം; രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Stund with vehicles- Two people are under arrest
മസ്കത്ത്: വാഹനങ്ങൾകൊണ്ട് അഭ്യാസ പ്രകടനം നടത്തിയ രണ്ടുപേരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. സുഹാർ വിലായത്തിലെ അൽ തുറൈഫ് ഏരിയയിൽ നിന്നാണ് രണ്ട് സ്വദേശി പൗരൻമാരെ വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ് പിടികൂടിയത്. അവർക്കെതിരായ നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
