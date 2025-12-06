Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസ്റ്റ​ഡി ഇ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Dec 2025 10:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Dec 2025 10:45 AM IST

    സ്റ്റ​ഡി ഇ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്​​പോ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്റ്റ​ഡി ഇ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്​​പോ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ്റ്റ​ഡി ഇ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഫ​ല​ജ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സ്റ്റ​ഡി ഇ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഫ​ല​ജ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​ക​ൾ, ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ങ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യ​ട​ക്കം 40ലേ​റെ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രു​ടെ​യും സം​ഗ​മ​വേ​ദി​യാ​യി മാ​റി.

    പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച​യും തു​ട​രും. സ്റ്റ​ഡി ഇ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​​ടെ അ​ടു​ത്ത പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ റാ​ഡി​സ​ൺ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmanStudy India Expo
    News Summary - Study in India Expo begins
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X