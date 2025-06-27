Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jun 2025 11:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jun 2025 11:16 AM IST

    മു​ദൈ​ബി​യി​ൽ​ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശി

    മു​ദൈ​ബി​യി​ൽ​ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ മു​ദൈ​ബി​യി​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശി. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ൽ​ജ​ർ​ദ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശി​യ​ത്. കാ​റ്റി​ന്റെ വിഡി​​യോ പ​ല​രും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    കാ​റു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ ഷെ​ഡി​ന്റെ ​മേ​ൽ​ക്കൂര​യെ​ല്ലാം കാ​റ്റി​ൽ പ​റ​ന്ന​ുപോ​കു​ന്ന​താ​യി വി​ഡി​യോ​യി​ൽ കാ​ണാം. മ​ഴ​യു​ടെ അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി​യോ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കാ​റ്റ്.

    TAGS:gulfwindsstrongOman
    News Summary - Strong winds blow in Mudaibiya
