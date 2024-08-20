Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightരാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Aug 2024 4:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2024 4:25 AM GMT

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച ട​യ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ വ്യാ​പാ​രം നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    tire
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച ട​യ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ വ്യാ​പാ​രം നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ള്ള തീ​രു​മാ​നം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച് ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്തൃ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി. നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് 1000 റി​യാ​ൽ പി​ഴ ചു​മ​ത്തും.

    ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ലം​ഘ​ന​മു​ണ്ടാ​യാ​ൽ പി​ഴ ഇ​ര​ട്ടി​യാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും. കൂ​ടാ​തെ, തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​തി​ദി​നം 50 റി​യാ​ലി​ന്‍റെ അ​ധി​ക പി​ഴ​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BanOman NewsTire
    News Summary - State bans trade in used tires
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick