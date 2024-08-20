Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Aug 2024
20 Aug 2024
രാജ്യത്ത് ഉപയോഗിച്ച ടയറുകളുടെ വ്യാപാരം നിരോധിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - State bans trade in used tires
മസ്കത്ത്: രാജ്യത്ത് ഒരിക്കൽ ഉപയോഗിച്ച ടയറുകളുടെ വ്യാപാരം നിരോധിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള തീരുമാനം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച് ഉപഭോക്തൃ സംരക്ഷണ അതോറിറ്റി. നിയമം ലംഘിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് 1000 റിയാൽ പിഴ ചുമത്തും.
ആവർത്തിച്ചുള്ള ലംഘനമുണ്ടായാൽ പിഴ ഇരട്ടിയാക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും. കൂടാതെ, തുടർച്ചയായ ലംഘനങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രതിദിനം 50 റിയാലിന്റെ അധിക പിഴയും ഉണ്ടാകും.
