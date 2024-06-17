Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകേ​ടാ​യ ഇ​റ​ച്ചി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 6:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 6:20 AM GMT

    കേ​ടാ​യ ഇ​റ​ച്ചി പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    inspection
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: മ​നു​ഷ്യ ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് യോ​ഗ്യ​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ലു​ള്ള കേ​ടാ​യ മാം​സം ദ​ഹി​റ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്തൃ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സി.​പി.​എ) പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. യാ​ങ്കു​ൾ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി​യു​മാ​യി ഏ​കോ​പി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​വ നി​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​ന്‍റെ മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsStale meat seized
    News Summary - Stale meat seized
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick