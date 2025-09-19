Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 7:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 7:46 AM IST

    സെ​ന്റ് സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ഇ​ട​വ​ക ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സെ​ന്റ് സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ഇ​ട​വ​ക ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    സ​ലാ​ല സെ​ന്റ് സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ഇ​ട​വ​ക സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സ​ലാ​ല: സ​ലാ​ല സെ​ന്റ് സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ഇ​ട​വ​ക ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ദാ​രീ​സി​ലെ ച​ർ​ച്ച സ​മു​ച്ച​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഫാ. ​പി.​ഒ. മ​ത്താ​യി ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ന്നു. ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​ക്കും ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ട്ര​സ്റ്റി സു​നി​ൽ ബേ​ബി, ജോ​സ​ഫ് വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, ഷി​ബു സാ​മു​വേ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

