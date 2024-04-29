Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2024 7:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2024 7:14 AM GMT

    പ്ര​സ​വാ​വ​ധി ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് എ​സ്.​പി.​എ​ഫ്

    Insurance
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലും ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഒ​മാ​നി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ​ക്കും പ്ര​സ​വാ​വ​ധി ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കും.

    ജൂ​ലൈ 19ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ​ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ പ്രൊ​ട്ട​ക്ഷ​ൻ ഫ​ണ്ട് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്​ പ്ര​സ​വ​ത്തി​ന്​ മു​മ്പു​ള്ള 14 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​യും പ്ര​സ​വാ​ന​ന്ത​ര​മു​ള്ള 98 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​യും മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ ശ​മ്പ​ള​മാ​ണ്​ പ​രി​ര​ക്ഷ​യാ​യി ന​ൽ​കു​ക. പ്ര​സ​വ സ​മ​യ​ത്ത്​ ഭാ​ര്യ മ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ​ങ്കി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ഈ ​ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യം ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വി​ന്​ ല​ഭി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Muscatmaterninty insurance
