29 April 2024 7:14 AM GMT
29 April 2024 7:14 AM GMT
പ്രസവാവധി ഇൻഷുറൻസ് നടപ്പാക്കുമെന്ന് എസ്.പി.എഫ്text_fields
മസ്കത്ത്: സുൽത്താനേറ്റിലെ എല്ലാ മേഖലകളിലും ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന ഒമാനികൾക്കും അല്ലാത്തവർക്കും പ്രസവാവധി ഇൻഷുറൻസ് നടപ്പാക്കും.
ജൂലൈ 19ന് ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് സോഷ്യൽ പ്രൊട്ടക്ഷൻ ഫണ്ട് അറിയിച്ചു. ഇതനുസരിച്ച് പ്രസവത്തിന് മുമ്പുള്ള 14 ദിവസത്തേയും പ്രസവാനന്തരമുള്ള 98 ദിവസത്തേയും മുഴുവൻ ശമ്പളമാണ് പരിരക്ഷയായി നൽകുക. പ്രസവ സമയത്ത് ഭാര്യ മരിക്കുകയാണങ്കിൽ കുട്ടിയുടെ സംരക്ഷണത്തിനായി ഈ ആനുകൂല്യം ഭർത്താവിന് ലഭിക്കും.
Next Story