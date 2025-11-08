Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 9:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 9:37 AM IST

    റു​ശ്താ​ഖി​നും ഇ​ബ്രി​ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന വേ​ഗത്തിന് നിയന്ത്രണം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: റു​ശ്താ​ഖി​നും ഇ​ബ്രി​ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന വേ​ഗം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഹ​യ് അ​ൽ സ​റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ടി​നും വാ​ദി സ​ഹ്താ​ൻ റീ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ടി​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. ഈ ​പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ 80 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ വേ​ഗം എ​ന്ന​ത് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ൽ 60 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​റാ​യാ​ണ് കു​റ​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വേ​ഗം നി​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:rustaqOman NewsibriSpeed ​​limit
