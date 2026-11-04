ആഗോള റാങ്കിങ്ങിൽ നാലാമത്; മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റിലെ മികച്ച വ്യവസായ മേഖലയായി സുഹാർ ഫ്രീസോൺ

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ആഗോള റാങ്കിങ്ങിൽ നാലാമത്; മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റിലെ മികച്ച വ്യവസായ മേഖലയായി സുഹാർ ഫ്രീസോൺtext_fields
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News Summary - Sohar Freezone Ranked Fourth
മസ്കത്ത്: 2026ലെ വേൾഡ് ഫ്രീ സോൺസ് പുരസ്കാരത്തിൽ ആഗോളതലത്തിൽ നാലാം സ്ഥാനം നേടി ഒമാനിലെ സുഹാർ ഫ്രീസോൺ. മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റിലെ മികച്ച വ്യവസായ മേഖലയായും സുഹാർ ഫ്രീസോണിനെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.ഫിനാൻഷ്യൽ ടൈംസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പിന്റെ ഭാഗമായ എഫ്.ഡി.ഐ മാഗസിനാണ് പുരസ്കാരങ്ങൾ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്. ആഗോള സ്വതന്ത്ര വ്യാപാരമേഖലകളുടെ പ്രവർത്തനമികവും നിക്ഷേപസൗഹൃദ അന്തരീക്ഷവും വിലയിരുത്തിയാണ് അംഗീകാരം നൽകിയത്.
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