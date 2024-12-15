Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Dec 2024 2:11 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Dec 2024 2:11 AM GMT
സുഹാർ കോട്ട താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Sohar fort was temporarily closed
മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സുഹാർ കോട്ട താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചതായി പൈതൃക, ടൂറിസം മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളുടെ ഭാഗമായി ഡിസംബർ 15 മുതൽ 17വരെയാണ് അടച്ചിടുക. ഈ പ്രദേശത്തേക്ക് യാത്രകൾ ആസൂത്രണം ചെയ്യുന്ന വ്യക്തികളും സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളും ഈ കാലയളവിൽ കോട്ടയെ അവരുടെ യാത്രാപരിപാടികളിൽ നിന്ന് ഒഴിവാക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിച്ചു.
