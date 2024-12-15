Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസു​ഹാ​ർ കോ​ട്ട...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 2:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 2:11 AM GMT

    സു​ഹാ​ർ കോ​ട്ട താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Sohar fort
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സു​ഹാ​ർ കോ​ട്ട താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ച​താ​യി പൈ​തൃ​ക, ടൂ​റി​സം മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റപ്പണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 15 മു​ത​ൽ 17വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. ഈ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​ക​ൾ ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളും സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഈ ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ കോ​ട്ട​യെ അ​വ​രു​ടെ യാ​ത്രാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ നി​ർ​​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsSohar Fort
    News Summary - Sohar fort was temporarily closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick