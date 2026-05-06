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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസ്നേഹക്കൂട് വിഷു...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 6 May 2026 4:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 May 2026 4:53 PM IST

    സ്നേഹക്കൂട് വിഷു –ഈസ്റ്റർ –ഈദ് ആഘോഷം മേയ് എട്ടിന്

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    സ്നേഹക്കൂട് വിഷു –ഈസ്റ്റർ –ഈദ് ആഘോഷം മേയ് എട്ടിന്
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    മസ്കത്ത്: സ്നേഹക്കൂട് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന വിഷു –ഈസ്റ്റർ –ഈദ് ആഘോഷം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച നടക്കും. കുടുംബങ്ങളും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും ഒരുമിച്ച് ചേരുന്ന ഈ ആഘോഷം സൗഹൃദത്തിന്റെയും ഐക്യത്തിന്റെയും മനോഹര വേദിയാകും. പരിപാടിയിൽ ഗെയിംസുകളും വിവിധ വിനോദങ്ങളും സാംസ്കാരിക പരിപാടികളും അരങ്ങേറും.

    സമൂഹത്തിലെ എല്ലാ വിഭാഗങ്ങളെയും ഒരുമിപ്പിക്കുകയും സന്തോഷ നിമിഷങ്ങൾ പങ്കിടുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നതാണ് ഈ ആഘോഷത്തിന്റെ പ്രധാന ലക്ഷ്യമെന്നും വൈകുന്നേരം അഞ്ചു മുതൽ രാത്രി 11 വരെ പൊതുജനങ്ങൾക്ക് സൗജന്യ പ്രവേശനം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുമെന്നും സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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