    Oman
    date_range 19 Dec 2025 12:13 PM IST
    date_range 19 Dec 2025 12:13 PM IST

    മു​സ​ന്ദ​മി​ൽ ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു

    മു​സ​ന്ദ​മി​ൽ ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു
    മു​സ​ന്ദ​മി​ൽ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളോ​ടൊ​പ്പം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മു​സ​ന്ദ​മി​ൽ ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ശ്ര​മം റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു. മ​ദ്യ​വു​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ സ​മ​ദ്രാ​തി​ർ​ത്തി ലം​ഘി​ച്ച മ​ൽ​സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന​ബോ​ട്ട് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു​ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ മു​സ​ന്ദ​മി​ലെ ഖ​സ​ബി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ശ്ര​മം. ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രി​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

