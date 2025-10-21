Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    ഓ​യി​ൽ വി​ല​യി​ൽ നേ​രി​യ വ​ർ​ധ​ന

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ ഓ​യി​ൽ വി​ല​യി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച നേ​രി​യ വ​ർ​ധ​ന രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ബാ​ര​ലി​ന് 42 സെ​ന്റാ​ണ് വി​ല​യു​യ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ബാ​ര​ലി​ന് 61.62 ഡോ​ള​റാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത് 62.04 ഡോ​ള​റി​ലെ​ത്തി.

    അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ൾ 1.87 ഡോ​ള​ർ കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ശ​രാ​ശ​രി ബാ​ര​ലി​ന് 69.33 ഡോ​ള​റാ​യാ​ണ് ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​പ​ണി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

