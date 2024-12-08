Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 7:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 7:28 AM GMT

    എ​സ്.​​ഐ.​സി സു​ഹാ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മ​റ്റി നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്നു

    എ​സ്.​​ഐ.​സി സു​ഹാ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    സു​ഹാ​ർ : സ​മ​സ്ത ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് സെ​ന്റ​ർ (എ​സ്.​​ഐ.​സി) സു​ഹാ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മ​റ്റി നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്നു. സു​ഹാ​ർ സു​ന്നി സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്ന​ത്. എം.​ടി. അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹി​മാ​ൻ ഹാ​ജി റി​ട്ടേ​ണി​ങ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റാ​യി അ​ൽ ജ​സീ​റ ബാ​വ ഹാ​ജി​യെ​യും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​യി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ബ്ബാ​ർ ഹാ​ജി​യെ​യും തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. മു​നീ​ർ ഹാ​ജി​യാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ.

    TAGS:SoharArea CommitteeSIC
    News Summary - SIC Sohar Area Committee
