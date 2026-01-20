Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Jan 2026 12:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Jan 2026 12:38 PM IST
ഒമാനിൽ ശഅ്ബാന ഇന്ന് തുടക്കംtext_fields
News Summary - Sha'ban begins today in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ശഅബാൻ മാസപ്പിറവി ദൃശ്യമായതായി മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ അറിയിച്ചു. റജബ് 29 ആയിരുന്നു തിങ്കളാഴ്ച. മാസപ്പിറവി കണ്ടതോടെ, ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ശഅ്ബാൻ ഒന്നായി പരിഗണിക്കും. ഇനി പരിശുദ്ധ റമദാൻ മാസത്തിന്റെ ആഗമനത്തിനായി വിശ്വാസികൾ ദിവസങ്ങളെണ്ണി കാത്തിരിക്കും.
ശഅ്ബാൻ മാസത്തിന്റെ അവസാനത്തോടെ വീടകങ്ങൾ റമദാന്റെ വരവേൽപ്പിനായി ഒരുക്കും. ഫെബ്രുവരിയിലായിരിക്കും റമദാൻ മാസത്തിന്റെ ആരംഭം. ശഅ്ബാൻ 30 പൂർത്തിയാക്കുകയാണെങ്കിൽ ഫെബ്രുവരി 19നായിരിക്കും റമദാൻ വ്രതാരംഭം.
