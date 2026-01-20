Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    20 Jan 2026 12:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    20 Jan 2026 12:38 PM IST

    ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ ശ​അ​്ബാ​ന ഇ​ന്ന് തു​ട​ക്കം

    ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ ശ​അ​്ബാ​ന ഇ​ന്ന് തു​ട​ക്കം
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ശ​അ​ബാ​ൻ മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ​താ​യി മ​ത​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. റ​ജ​ബ് 29 ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച. മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി ക​ണ്ട​തോ​ടെ, ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ശ​അ​്ബാ​ൻ ഒ​ന്നാ​യി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കും. ഇ​നി പ​രി​ശു​ദ്ധ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഗ​മ​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​ണ്ണി കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കും.

    ശ​അ​്ബാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​വ​സാ​ന​ത്തോ​​ടെ വീ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ റ​മ​ദാ​ന്റെ വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​പ്പി​നാ​യി ഒ​രു​ക്കും. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി​യി​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കും റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​രം​ഭം. ശഅ്ബാൻ 30 പൂർത്തിയാക്കുകയാണെങ്കിൽ ഫെബ്രുവരി 19നായിരിക്കും റമദാൻ വ്രതാരംഭം.

    News Summary - Sha'ban begins today in Oman
