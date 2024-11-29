Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 4:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 4:49 AM GMT

    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​തായയാൾക്കുള്ള തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന ബോ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ക​ട​ലി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ ആ​ളി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ​പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സൂ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ ബാ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ഴു​ന്ന​ത്. ആ​ധു​നി​ക സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ രക്ഷാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:MissingSeaOman News
    News Summary - Search progresses for missing man at sea
