Posted Ondate_range 4 May 2025 10:03 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 May 2025 10:03 AM IST
സംഗമം 2025 റാഫിൾ കൂപ്പൺ നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Sangamam 2025 raffle coupon draw held
മസ്കത്ത്: കൈരളി ഒമാന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ അൽഫലാജിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച കലാ സാംസ്കാരിക മേള ‘‘സംഗമം 2025’നോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് വിതരണം ചെയ്ത റാഫിൾ കൂപ്പണുകളുടെ നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് നടത്തി. ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ മോഡലുകൾ, ലാപ്ടോപ്പുകൾ, സ്വർണനാണയങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങി ആകർഷകങ്ങളായ സമ്മാനങ്ങളാണ് വിജയികൾക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ പറഞ്ഞു. കൂപ്പൺ പ്രവർത്തനത്തിൽ സർവാത്മനാ സഹകരിച്ച മുഴുവൻ അഭ്യുദയകാംക്ഷികളോടുമുള്ള നന്ദി അറിയിക്കുന്നതായും, വിജയികളെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കുന്നതായും സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
