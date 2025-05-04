Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2025 10:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2025 10:03 AM IST

    സം​ഗ​മം 2025 റാ​ഫി​ൾ കൂ​പ്പ​ൺ ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി

    സം​ഗ​മം 2025 റാ​ഫി​ൾ കൂ​പ്പ​ൺ ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി
    സം​ഗ​മം 2025 റാ​ഫി​ൾ കൂ​പ്പ​ണു​ക​ളു​ടെ ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: കൈ​ര​ളി ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൽ​ഫ​ലാ​ജി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ക​ലാ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക മേ​ള ‘‘സം​ഗ​മം 2025’നോ​ട് അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത റാ​ഫി​ൾ കൂ​പ്പ​ണു​ക​ളു​ടെ ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി. ഏ​റ്റ​വും പു​തി​യ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ മോ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ൾ, ലാ​പ്‌​ടോ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ, സ്വ​ർ​ണ​നാ​ണ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. കൂ​പ്പ​ൺ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ർ​വാ​ത്മ​നാ സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ അ​ഭ്യു​ദ​യ​കാം​ക്ഷി​ക​ളോ​ടു​മു​ള്ള ന​ന്ദി അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും, വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsRaffle CouponKairali Oman
    News Summary - Sangamam 2025 raffle coupon draw held
