Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 5:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2024 5:41 AM GMT

    ആ​ദം-​ഹൈ​മ റോ​ഡി​ൽ മ​ണ​ൽ​കൂ​ന; ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം

    sand dune on Adam- haima road
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ശ​ക്​​ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ ആ​ദം-​ഹൈ​മ റോ​ഡി​ൽ മ​ണ​ൽ കു​മി​ഞ്ഞ്​ കൂ​ടി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു. ക​ന​ത്ത കാ​റ്റി​ന്‍റെ ഫ​ല​മാ​യി മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ അ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ്​ കൂ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ലെ മ​ണ​ൽ നീ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഊ​ർ​ജി​ത ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman Newssand dune on road
    News Summary - sand dune at Adam-Haima Road; Caution
