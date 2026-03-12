Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2026 7:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2026 7:07 AM IST

    സലാം എയർ ദുകം സർവീസുകൾ പുനരാരംഭിക്കുന്നു

    മസ്കത്ത്: സലാം എയർ ദുകത്തിലേക്കും തിരിച്ചുമുള്ള വിമാന സർവീസുകൾ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച മുതൽ പുനരാരംഭിക്കും. യാത്രക്കാർ അവരുടെ വിമാനങ്ങളുടെ വിവരം അറിയുന്നതിന് സലാം എയർ വെബ്‌സൈറ്റോ ആപ്പോ പരിശോധിക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:salam airduqmServicesresumes
    News Summary - Salam Air resumes Duqm services
