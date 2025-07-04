Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഓ​ണ്‍-​ടൈം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2025 10:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2025 10:55 AM IST

    ഓ​ണ്‍-​ടൈം പെ​ര്‍ഫോ​മ​ന്‍സ് 88 ശ​ത​മാ​നം; നേ​ട്ട​വു​മാ​യി സ​ലാം എ​യ​ര്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഓ​ണ്‍-​ടൈം പെ​ര്‍ഫോ​മ​ന്‍സ് 88 ശ​ത​മാ​നം; നേ​ട്ട​വു​മാ​യി സ​ലാം എ​യ​ര്‍
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാം പാ​ദ​ത്തി​ല്‍ 88 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ഓ​ണ്‍-​ടൈം പെ​ര്‍ഫോ​മ​ന്‍സു​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ ബ​ജ​റ്റ് വി​മാ​ന​ക്ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ സ​ലാം എ​യ​ര്‍.

    2025ലെ ​ര​ണ്ടാം പാ​ദ​ത്തി​ലെ ഓ​ണ്‍-​ടൈം പെ​ര്‍ഫോ​മ​ന്‍സ്ഡാ​റ്റ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട​ത്. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ഏ​പ്രി​ല്‍ മു​ത​ല്‍ ജൂ​ണ്‍ വ​രെ സ​ലാം എ​യ​ര്‍ 5,144 വി​മാ​ന സ​ര്‍വി​സു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. 7,12,610 യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര്‍ സ​ര്‍വി​സു​ക​ള്‍ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:salam airPerformanceachieve
    News Summary - Salam Air achieves 88 percent on-time performance
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X