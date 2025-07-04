Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 July 2025 10:55 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 July 2025 10:55 AM IST
ഓണ്-ടൈം പെര്ഫോമന്സ് 88 ശതമാനം; നേട്ടവുമായി സലാം എയര്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Salam Air achieves 88 percent on-time performance
മസ്കത്ത്: ഈ വർഷത്തിന്റെ രണ്ടാം പാദത്തില് 88 ശതമാനം ഓണ്-ടൈം പെര്ഫോമന്സുമായി ഒമാന്റെ ബജറ്റ് വിമാനക്കമ്പനിയായ സലാം എയര്.
2025ലെ രണ്ടാം പാദത്തിലെ ഓണ്-ടൈം പെര്ഫോമന്സ്ഡാറ്റ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്. ഈ വർഷം ഏപ്രില് മുതല് ജൂണ് വരെ സലാം എയര് 5,144 വിമാന സര്വിസുകളാണ് നടത്തിയത്. 7,12,610 യാത്രക്കാര് സര്വിസുകള് ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story