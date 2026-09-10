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    സലാല ടൂർ സൈക്ലിംഗ്: ചൈനീസ് ടീം ചാമ്പ്യന്മാർ

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    സലാല ടൂർ സൈക്ലിംഗ്: ചൈനീസ് ടീം ചാമ്പ്യന്മാർ
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    സലാല: ഒമാൻ സൈക്ലിംഗ് യൂണിയനുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് ദോഫാർ നഗരസഭ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ആറാമത് 'സലാല ടൂർ 2026' സൈക്ലിംഗ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ ചൈനീസ് ടീമായ 'ലി നിംഗ്' കിരീടം ചൂടി. ഈ വർഷം സെപ്റ്റംബർ 5 മുതൽ 9 വരെയാണ് ടൂർണമെന്റ് അരങ്ങേറിയത്. അഞ്ച് ദിവസം നീണ്ടുനിന്ന ആവേശകരമായ മത്സരങ്ങൾക്കൊടുവിലാണ് ചൈനീസ് ടീം ജേതാക്കളായത്.

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